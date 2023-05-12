The Pittsburgh Steelers are entering an interesting season in 2023. They’ve consistently been a solid team, always finishing at or above .500 and competing for a playoff spot, but haven’t been a true contender in some time. However, this could be the year that changes if the defense remains consistent and quarterback Kenny Pickett takes the next step in Year 2. The Steelers aren’t getting a ton of hype, but they could be a threat in the AFC if the cards fall the right way.

Now that we know Pittsburgh’s schedule, it seems like a good time to predict their exact record for the upcoming season.

Week 1 vs. San Francisco 49ers

Pittsburgh has a chance to develop into a contender this year, but San Francisco has been one for a while now. The 49ers have made the last two NFC Championship Games and once again look like a threat in 2023. Home-field advantage won’t be enough to save the Steelers in this one. LOSS

Week 2 at Cleveland Browns

Meanwhile, the Browns look like a team the Steelers could easily split with. Cleveland has done well against Pittsburgh at home recently, winning three of the last four matchups at Cleveland Browns Stadium. That trend could easily continue this season. LOSS

Week 3 at Las Vegas Raiders

This could be a trap game for Pittsburgh. Las Vegas looks pretty unassuming after posting a 6-11 record last season and likely won’t be a playoff team in the AFC. However, the Raiders have given the Steelers fits before and could do so again here. The Steelers should win this game, but it could easily go the other way. WIN

Week 4 at Houston Texans

Like the Arizona game, Houston should be another easy win for Pittsburgh. The Texans have been at the bottom of the league for three seasons now, and while they drafted two possible franchise players this year, they won’t be competing for a while. WIN

Week 5 vs. Baltimore Ravens

One of the NFL’s fiercest rivalries will be one to watch this season with both teams fighting for playoff spots in the crowded AFC. Lamar Jackson will be back for Baltimore, but he has actually only started three games against Pittsburgh due to multiple factors. The Steelers have won five of the last six against the Ravens, splitting last year’s series. This season should be a similar story. WIN

Week 6 – BYE

Week 7 at Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles has fallen a long way since winning the Super Bowl just 15 months ago. The Rams had a miserable 2022 season with a 5-12 record and has recently offloaded many of their best players. This could be another trap game, but the Steelers should win this one. WIN

Week 8 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

This game should be a relatively even match between two AFC playoff contenders. Both teams ended the 2022 season strong, with Jacksonville winning its last five games and Pittsburgh its last four. The difference is that the Jaguars won their division and then won a playoff game before falling to the eventual-champion Kansas City Chiefs. While close, the Jaguars have an edge thanks to their better offense led by budding star Trevor Lawrence. LOSS

Week 9 vs. Tennessee Titans

Tennessee looks to be a team on the downturn after a late-season collapse in 2022. The Titans still have talented players like Derrick Henry and Jeffrey Simmons, but their roster has too many holes to be a true threat this season. This won’t be a free win, but the Steelers shouldn’t struggle too much here. WIN

Week 10 vs. Green Bay Packers

Green Bay looks to take a step back this season after moving on from franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Jordan Love could be good, but going up against T.J. Watt and the sturdy Pittsburgh defense is a tall order. Meanwhile, Kenny Pickett and the offense should do enough to get the win. WIN

Week 11 vs. Cleveland Browns

Cleveland is one of the trickiest teams to gauge in the league. The Browns have a strong overall roster and could be a playoff threat if Deshaun Watson returns to peak form. If he doesn’t, though, they may be destined for mediocrity again. Pittsburgh might have a slightly lower ceiling, but also has a much higher floor and should take this one. WIN

Week 12 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati looks like the favorite in the AFC North again after a 12-4 season with an AFC Championship Game appearance. The Steelers shocked the Bengals in Week 1 last year, forcing four interceptions by Joe Burrow. However, the Bengals’ star played much better in the second game in Pittsburgh. The Steelers could win this game, but the Bengals are just the better team on paper. LOSS

Week 13 vs. Arizona Cardinals

If the Steelers don’t win this game, there’s something wrong. Arizona had a miserable 2022 season and looks to be one of the worst teams in the league in 2023. Pittsburgh has played down to inferior teams on occasion (see the tie against the then-winless Detroit Lions in 2021), but this should be an easy win. WIN

Week 14 vs. New England Patriots

New England is another tricky team to gauge at this point. The Patriots’ defense is still very good, but their offense is a huge question mark even after getting a real offensive coordinator. These two teams were pretty comparable last season, but the Steelers have had the better offseason and thus have the edge here. WIN

Week 15 at Indianapolis Colts

The Colts are in a very similar spot to their AFC South brethren in the Texans. Both teams had miserable 2022 seasons and will be breaking in a new quarterback in 2023. Add in the fact that Indianapolis hasn’t beaten Pittsburgh since 2008, and this looks like another relatively easy game. WIN

Week 16 at Cincinnati Bengals

It’s very tempting to just pencil in a split for every divisional series, and it could very well happen here. However, there’s also a very good chance the Bengals could sweep this series. Considering that they look to be a tier above the Steelers, it’s not hard to see the Bengals winning both games. LOSS

Week 17 at Seattle Seahawks

This looks to be another relatively even game between two teams in the playoff hunt. They both finished 9-8 in 2022, although the Seahawks snuck into the playoffs while the Steelers just barely missed out. With this game taking place at Lumen Field, one of the toughest places to play in the league, Seattle should have a slight edge in this matchup. LOSS

Week 18 at Baltimore Ravens

With these teams seemingly so close to each other, a split seems very likely. The road team may have won both games last year, but the opposite will be true if this projection holds. LOSS

Final Record: 10-7