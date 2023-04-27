Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Baltimore Ravens have locked Lamar Jackson up with a five-year, $260 million contract extension. With Jackson and the Ravens being able to compromise, Baltimore has secured its quarterback of the present and future.

The Ravens had to pay a pretty penny, as Jackson’s new deal makes him the highest paid player in NFL history. However, after the success Jackson has shown thus far, Baltimore decided to pay up to keep him under center.

Jackson’s new contract is a monumental moment for both parties. The quarterback and the Ravens now have more clarity on their future. As Baltimore enters the 2023 NFL Draft, they can be confident knowing that their quarterback is in place.

Lamar Jackson was one of the main story lines this offseason. Now finally signed to a contract extension, the Ravens can take a sigh of relief while Jackson gears up to return under center.

What the Ravens got

Lamar Jackson isn’t any old quarterback. There’s a reason he got $260 million guaranteed. Baltimore’s saga with Jackson took numerous twists and turns. But retaining Jackson is a major win for the Ravens’ short and long-term future.

Baltimore drafted Jackson with the final pick in the first-round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Since then, he has gone on to start 61 games, going 45-16. Over 70 games overall, Jackson has thrown for 12,209 yards and 101 touchdowns. Alongside his passing game, a lot of Jackson’s appeal comes from his rushing ability.

Over his career, Jackson has run for 4,437 yards and 24 touchdowns. He is one of the revered runners in the NFL today as his legs add a unique element to Jackson’s arsenal.

The quarterback is a two-time Pro Bowler, an All-Pro and an MVP. Baltimore did well to retain Jackson and keep their high-octane offense intact.

What the Ravens gave

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jackson’s deal just beats out Jalen Hurts’ recent extension with the Philadelphia Eagles for highest in NFL history. While money seemed to be the core issue of Jackson and the Ravens’ problems, the Ravens were willing to pay at the end of the day.

On the surface, it’s a lot of money. However, Jackson’s contract is just a sign of quarterback contracts in today’s NFL. When Joe Burrow signs his next contract, it will break records. The same with Justin Herbert. As time goes on, the price of talented QBs goes up. The Ravens paid a lot, but they can’t be faulted with how the quarterback market shakes out.

What’s more concerning is Jackson’s playoff record. Since 2018, Baltimore has reached the postseason four times. However, the Ravens have failed to make it out of the Divisional Round. They’ve been ousted in the first-round twice.

The Ravens did what they had to do with the numbers. However, it’s a bit concerning to give so much to a player who has yet to lead the team to at least the AFC Championship.

Ravens overall grade

The next half-decade of the Ravens will be defined by this contract. Lamar Jackson will be the face of the franchise, for better or worse.

His contract extension keeps Jackson with the only NFL team he has ever known. It’s easier to pay a player when he is already ingrained in the organization. With how prolific Jackson has been, he’s a major part of how the Ravens currently function. Losing him would cause franchise-wide change.

While the Ravens have been competitive, they’ll look to get over the hump in the next five years. Their past season was marred with Jackson contract drama. Now that he is signed, Baltimore can focus on winning and building around Jackson.

The Ravens made a major statement with their $260 million contract extension. If Lamar Jackson continues to play at a Pro Bowl level, Baltimore will come out as winners in the long-run.

Overall Grade: B+