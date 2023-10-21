The Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-2 and coming off a bye week as they ready themselves for their Week 7 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. And with that extra time to prepare for their game against the Rams, the Steelers have shuffled around their active roster, getting one pass-catching weapon back from injury while losing another, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson will be back in the lineup on Sunday as he returns from a hamstring injury that landed him on the IR earlier this season. It will be a welcome return for a Steelers offense that is currently 30th in the league in points per game. However, with the addition of Johnson comes the subtraction of third-year tight end Pat Freiermuth, who will find his way to the IR after suffering, believe it or not, a hamstring injury.

Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth were the two most targeted pass-catchers for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, but neither has been nearly as productive in limited action in 2023. Perhaps this is due to a certain “Canadian” play caller who Steelers fans are ready to toss into the nearby Allegheny River.

Diontae Johnson's return should be something of an antidote for the anemic Steelers offense. The 27-year-old Johnson has been targeted at least 140 times each of the last three seasons, including a whopping 169 in his 2021 Pro Bowl season, where he produced 107 catches for 1,161 yards and 8 touchdowns. That same season, then-rookie Pat Freiermuth chipped in 60 catches for 497 yards and 7 touchdowns.

The Steelers should be able to ride a disruptive defense and top-tier coaching from Mike Tomlin to a Playoff-worthy record this year. In sixteen seasons as the head coach in Pittsburgh, Tomlin has not finished a season with a losing record.