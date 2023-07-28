The NFL training camp injuries are becoming far too frequent. Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow and Miami Dolphins star CB Jalen Ramsey are two big names who suffered injuries. Now, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson left practice early on Friday and had to be taken off on a cart, per Mark Kaboly of The Athletic.

‘Diontae Johnson takes cart to the locker room. Unsure what happened.'

Fortunately, the injury doesn't appear to be too serious, per Dale Lolley of Steelers.com.

‘Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson went to the locker room on a cart. Got hurt on the first play of seven shots. Went out and tried to go again in team, but shut it down after coming off the field gingerly. Doesn't look serious.'

Still, this is a concern for the Steelers and their star wide receiver. With Kenny Pickett in his second year at quarterback, it will be important for all his weapons to be healthy if they want to make a playoff run.

Pickett also raved about the Steelers WR earlier in the offseason, and the two are set to have a big season. After catching 107 passes for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021 on his way to a Pro Bowl nod, Johnson took a massive step back in 2022.

Last season, he caught 86 passes for 892 yards but failed to score a touchdown. However, a new offensive scheme and a second year with Pickett running the offense should help.

There seems to be optimism regarding Johnson's injury, and it will be worth monitoring going forward.