Miami Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey will undergo knee surgery and miss the start of the 2023 season after being carted off the field during training camp today, according to Adam Schefter.

Fans feared the worst after Ramsey wasn't able to walk off the field on his own following the apparent knee injury. The good news for the Dolphins is that Ramsey's ACL does not need surgery. An ACL reconstruction would have sidelined Ramsey for his entire first season in Miami.

The not-so-good news is that it is a meniscus tear for Ramsey, and he will miss at least 6-8 weeks, according to Mark Garofolo. This kind of injury has two different recovery timelines.

If his meniscus needs to be fully repaired, Ramsey could miss several months or even more. In the best-case scenario, the meniscus just needs to be trimmed, and Ramsey is looking at 6-8 weeks. Sources believe a full repair and a December return is more likely, but no decision will be made until the surgery, according to Ian Rapoport.

Either way, it's very likely Ramsey misses the beginning of the regular season. The Dolphins open on the road at the Los Angeles Chargers, and then play the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos in Weeks 2 and 3.

Miami traded for Ramsey this offseason in exchange for a third-round pick and TE Hunter Long. Ramsey is still one of the NFL's best cornerbacks and is in the middle of a 5-year, $100 million contract.

He projects to be a big part of the Dolphins' secondary, a unit which will also be among the league's best. Ramsey had 88 tackles, two sacks and four interceptions last year with the Los Angeles Rams. He was a key contributor to the Rams' Super Bowl run in 2021-22.