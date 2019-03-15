Replacing the production of Antonio Brown will be a tall task for the Pittsburgh Steelers, one made even more difficult if the players replacing him try to do their best imitation of the six-time Pro Bowler rather than playing to their own individual strengths.

Fortunately for the Steelers, Donte Moncrief fully understands that reality, as he explained to reporters on Thursday during his introductory press conference at team headquarters.

“Donte is gonna be Donte,” he said, per 247 Sports’ Bryan Deardo. “AB, like anybody knows, he’s one of the best or is the best to ever play this game. You can’t try to be what he was. You only can be what you are. I’m gonna come in and play the role that I can play, make the plays that I can make and do whatever it takes to make the team better.”

Moncrief, 25, agreed to a two-year deal with the Steelers earlier this week. He figures to be Pittsburgh’s No. 2 receiver behind two-year pro JuJu Smith-Schuster, the player many believe will emerge as a superstar in the absence of Brown.

James Washington, a second-round pick in 2018, is slated to be the Steelers’ third wide receiver.

Moncrief may not be Ben Roethlisberger’s top target, but that doesn’t mean Pittsburgh won’t be utilizing his talents all over the field.

“I’m pretty much going to play all the positions,” he said. “Come in and do whatever it takes. X, Z, F, wherever they want to put me at and just make come out and plays and come in gain trust from Ben. Wherever they us me, they’ll put me. I’ll learn the offense quick, and everything will go from there.”

In his lone campaign with the Jacksonville Jaguars last season, Moncrief had 48 catches for 668 yards and three touchdowns.