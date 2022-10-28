Eagles HC Nick Sirianni shares strong words on Steelers QB Kenny Pickett’s potential in the NFL

Multiple teams across the NFL had an urgent need for a starting quarterback heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. The Philadelphia Eagles did not have a need for such a player, but it did not stop head coach Nick Sirianni from scouting Pittsburgh Steelers passer Kenny Pickett.

During a press conference ahead of the Eagles’ Week 8 matchup against the Steelers, Sirianni took some time to reflect on his takeaways from Pickett’s run with the Pittsburgh Panthers. Overall, there was much that he liked about Pickett’s historic tenure at Pitt.

“I was a big Kenny Pickett fan,” Sirianni said. “I thought he was a really good football player. He did a lot of really good things.

“He had one of the best seasons since a guy named [Dan] Marino over there, which is darn impressive. I thought he was an accurate passer. I thought he was a quick decision-maker. I thought he was a very good, underrated guy with his legs. He had one of the coolest plays that anyone has ever seen in that ACC Championship game when he pretended to slide, the guy stopped, and then he went for a touchdown, so much so that they made a rule about it. I thought also he’s very intelligent. As far as football intelligence, he was off the charts. I thought he was really good.”

Sirianni is once again watching film on Pickett as the Eagles prepare to face him in Week 8. Although the second-year Eagles head coach has a small sample size of games to work off on, he already sees that the rookie passer will “continue to get better.”

“Then getting into how he’s playing and everything, you’re just going to keep seeing him get better,” Sirianni said.

“I just think from everything I know about him, I think he will continue to get better because I think he has a lot of tools.”

Pickett has thrown two passing touchdowns and seven interceptions in four contests played this season. In the big picture, the Steelers sure could use a keen outing from him in their upcoming clash with the current NFC East leaders.