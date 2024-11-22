After the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Cleveland Browns in Week 12, George Pickens became a target for fans to take their frustration out on. Not only did Pickens' questionable actions on the final play of the game lead to a post-game brawl with Greg Newsome II, but his locker room comments after the game rubbed many the wrong way.

“The conditions played a huge part in today's game,” Pickens said on the loss, via beat reporter Alan Saunders. “I don't really think the Cleveland Browns are a good team at all. Think the conditions kind of saved them today.”

Fans were not appreciative of the star wideout appearing to take no responsibility for the loss after recording just four catches for 48 receiving yards and no touchdowns. Pickens barely touched on his altercation with Newsome, merely calling it “nothing.”

“What a fool,” one fan commented. “Deserves all the backlash and mocking he's gonna get for this.”

“I love what a b**** he is [laughing emoji,” another fan reacted.

“Not a good mentality to have buddy.”

The incident with Newsome was the second time in the last three weeks that fans noticed his actions on the field more for his engagement with opposing players than his impact on the game. Against the Washington Commanders in Week 10, Pickens' wrestling-like attack on rookie cornerback Mike Sainristil had fans claiming he was the NFL's best “Mortal Kombat” player.

Steelers wideout George Pickens' statistical production through 11 games

While Week 12 was a letdown for Pickens in the snow, the third-year receiver is still on track to have a career year by the end of 2024. While he continues to deal with unstable quarterback play, Pickens is on track for his second straight 1,000-yard season with a chance to set a new career-high in receiving yards.

The Georgia alum notched 1,140 yards in 2023, a substantial improvement from his 801 in 2022 as a rookie. Through the first 11 games of 2024, Pickens has 776 receiving yards, putting him on track to squeak past his 2023 production by a slim margin.

However, while Pickens has been one of the league's most reliable pass-catchers since Russell Wilson took over under center, he still has just two touchdowns on the year. Finding the end zone has been the biggest struggle for Pickens throughout his career as he has never topped more than five in a single season.

Both of Pickens' touchdowns in 2024 have come since Wilson took over as the Steelers' starting quarterback. The 23-year-old hauled in his first score in Wilson's first start of the year against the New York Jets before reaching paydirt again two weeks later against the Washington Commanders. Pickens' second score of the year remains his best highlight of 2024 as he beat cornerback Noah Igbinoghene before contorting his body mid-air to fully extend and reel in the pass.