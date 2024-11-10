In one of the biggest games of Week 10, the 6-2 Pittsburgh Steelers traveled south to face the 7-2 Washington Commanders. Star wideout George Pickens gave them an early lead with one of the most impressive touchdown grabs of the season.

Pickens beat Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene on the play before fully laying out to reel in a pass from Russell Wilson. As he left his feet, Pickens had to twist in the air to secure the ball before holding on as he landed on his side.

The 16-yard touchdown was Pickens' first catch of the day and just his second score of 2024. The score allowed the Steelers to take an early 7-0 lead on their second drive of the game after Chris Boswell added the extra point.

Igbinoghene is not one of the Commanders' traditional starting cornerbacks but is on the field for extended playing time in Week 10. The team made a blockbuster trade for Marshon Lattimore at the deadline but the former veteran was inactive for the game. Lattimore remains out with a hamstring injury.

George Pickens' surge with Russell Wilson in for the Steelers

Following a slow start to the year, Pickens has come alive in the two weeks since Wilson made his Steelers debut. With Wilson under center instead of former starter Justin Fields, Pickens has averaged 92.5 receiving yards per game in their two games together.

Wilson, 35, has hit the ground running in Pittsburgh after a disappointing stint with the Denver Broncos. The veteran's success in the passing game has directly led to Pickens' recent surge. Pickens caught his first touchdown of the year in Wilson's first game before having three would-be scores called back in Week 9.

Coincidentally or not, Wilson's return from injury immediately led to the Steelers' highest-scoring game of the year in Week 8. They have averaged 31.5 points per contest with him under center as opposed to 21.7 with Fields.

The main question once Wilson took over was regarding team chemistry, as Fields led the team to a surprising 4-2 start. That has not seemed to be the issue so far, as Wilson is 2-0 as a starter in Pittsburgh and off to a good start in Week 10.