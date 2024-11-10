The Washington Commanders are having a difficult time stopping George Pickens in Week 10, causing the Pittsburgh Steelers wideout to have fun on the field. Pickens has created all sorts of highlights for social media to consume, with some due to his spectacular play and others a product of questionable decision-making.

Late in the game, Pickens had fans confused as he caught a screen pass from Russell Wilson, jumped in the air and simultaneously tried to stiff-arm three defenders. That play came shortly after he was seen judo-throwing Commanders' cornerback Mike Sainristil after an interception instead of chasing down the ball carrier.

Pickens' jumping stiff arm had fans on X, formerly Twitter, calling him a “Mortal Kombat player,” alluding to the popular video game.

Sainristil and Pickens went at each other for most of the game with the former being the team's de facto top cornerback. Sainristil, a rookie out of Michigan, started the year as Washington's slot corner before shifting to the outside, where he has started opposite Benjamin St. Juste. Once recent acquisition Marshon Lattimore makes his season debut, the converted receiver figures to move back into the slot.

While he can be an elite receiver, Pickens has never been a stranger to occasional controversy and in-game scuffles. He was ejected as a rookie for an end-of-game fight against the Cincinnati Bengals and made headlines in college for brawling with a Georgia Tech defender.

Steelers' George Pickens continues hot streak in Week 10

When he was not engaging in WWE-like wrestling matches, Pickens torched the Commanders' secondary with five catches for 91 receiving yards and a highlight-reel touchdown. The 23-year-old's performance added to his recent string of success dating back to Wilson's season debut.

Since Week 7, Pickens has accrued 276 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He has come alive after a slow start to the season, clearly being the biggest statistical beneficiary of Wilson's insertion into the starting lineup. In his last three games, the Georgia alum is averaging 92 receiving yards per game, as opposed to 60.5 in the first six games with Justin Fields.

The Steelers have simultaneously gone 3-0 with Wilson under center to improve to 7-2 on the year. Fields led the team to a respectable 4-2 start but the additional element Wilson brings as a significantly better passer has substantially lifted the team's offensive game.

The Steelers look to build on their current three-game win streak in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens. The game will be a high-profile clash between the two top teams of the AFC North.