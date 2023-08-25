Pittsburgh Steelers wideout George Pickens is seizing the fanbase's attention. In Thursday night's preseason win over the Atlanta Falcons, Pickens made a monster two-handed grab near the end zone that set Pittsburgh up in scoring position.

It was an all-around great night for Pittsburgh, who picked up a 24-0 win.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett was rock-solid, going 4/4 for 86 yards. The defense, as indicated by the shutout score, was also spectacular.

Afterward, Steelers fans were feeling quite high and mighty about their team's chances coming into the 2023 season.

Kenny Pickett masterclass. George Pickens shining. Running back room thriving. TJ Watt showing out. The future is so bright for Pittsburgh #Steelers pic.twitter.com/Dyeo0iJWqh — PickensBurgh🫡 (Tino) (@PickensBurgh) August 25, 2023

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Others noted that this is not the first time that George Pickens has made a big-time play in the state of Georgia.

George Pickens is back making big plays in the state of Georgia pic.twitter.com/psFk6VN38T — Jonathan Williams (@Dr_JWill) August 24, 2023

After backing down from his Auburn commitment on national signing day, Pickens instead opted to play college football for the Georgia Bulldogs. Although he suffered an ACL injury that kept him out for most of the 2021 season, Pickens would retake the field towards the end of the year, helping lead Georgia to its first National Championship in over forty years.

The SEC Championship game that season took place in Mercedes Benz Stadium, the same venue as Pickens' impressive catch on Thursday.

Standing 6'3″ and weighing 203 pounds, Pickens has already filled into his NFL frame and has a great amount of athleticism and dexterity that should certainly help the Steelers going forward.

Thursday's win over Atlanta marked Pittsburgh's final tuneup game before things get started for real. The Steelers will open up the 2023 season at home on September 10 against the San Francisco 49ers at 1:00 PM.