Kenny Pickett turned in an encouraging rookie season as quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team won seven of the 12 games he started, and after throwing eight interceptions in his first five games, he threw just one the rest of the season.

But Pickett, who attended nearby University of Pittsburgh, knows the expectations Year 2 will bring. So he spent the offseason watching a lot of film, honing in on one type of play specifically.

“He watched every single incompletion he threw last year and took notes on it,” Pickett's personal quarterback coach, Tony Racioppi, told FanBuzz.com.

According to Racioppi, Pickett watched each incompletion to find common causes among those throws. “Every time I have to climb the pocket and look for a second-level throw, do I sail the ball? Is there a common thing?”

Fixing any fundamental issue would increase the chances for a more productive 2023 season for Pickett, the Steelers' unquestioned QB1. More reps with the first-team players is something else that should get Pickett more comfortable in the offense. Those reps were not consistent until later in the 2022 season.

Continuity is a big reason why many are projecting a big leap for Pickett. Matt Canada returns as the Steelers' offensive coordinator, ensuring that Pickett remains in the same offensive system and can build off of last season, rather than start from scratch with a new playbook.

Improved play from Pickett will almost certainly result in a breakout for George Pickens as well. The second-year wide receiver finished 2022 with 52 receptions for 801 yards and four touchdowns. Other playmakers at Pickett's disposal include Pro Bowl receivers Diontae Johnson and Allen Robinson, Pro Bowl running back Najee Harris, and emerging tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Pickett has clearly put the work in this offseason. With the offensive talent the Steelers have in place, expectations are high in Steel City.