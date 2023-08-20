Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett is not only focused on his own development, but improving his chemistry with second-year wide receiver George Pickens.

For Pickett, stepping up his game in year two also involves working with his teammates and pass-catchers to build chemistry together. While Pickett has worked with wide receivers Diontae Johnson and recently acquired Allen Robinson II, he has put in extra attention to his connection with George Pickens.

“Wide receiver George Pickens was a one-man highlight reel in individual and team periods. While Pickett showed obvious chemistry with top receivers Diontae Johnson and Allen Robinson II, he seemingly put an extra emphasis on building a rapport with Pickens — beginning with the first play of the first team period when he attempted a 20-yard pass to Pickens down the sideline. Then, in the first preseason game, Pickett found Pickens for a 33-yard touchdown to put an exclamation point on his lone offensive series,” via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.

Kenny Pickett has walked the walk when it comes to building chemistry with his teammates. He notably has played a pivotal part in getting his teammates together for workouts this offseason, particularly when he gathered a group including Pickens, backup quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, and Diontae Johnson in Florida this past February.

The lone quarterback selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft had an up-and-down rookie year where he completed 63% of his passes for 2,404 yards and seven touchdowns with nine interceptions. With his expected improvements and Pickens highlight-catch ability, the two look to form one of the top QB-WR going forward.