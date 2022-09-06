Franco Harris set for another immaculate reception in Steelers lore

Pittsburgh Steelers legendary fullback Franco Harris will be immortalized at Acrisure Stadium this season. President Art Rooney II announced Tuesday that Franco’s iconic No. 32 jersey will be retired by the Steelers in a ceremony late into the 2022 NFL season. Harris will have his number retired on December 24, during the Steelers’ Week 16 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

#Steelers President Art Rooney II just announced that @francoharrishof's No. 32 will be retired by the team at halftime of our Week 16 game against the Raiders. pic.twitter.com/5KYLOxVLsR — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 6, 2022

Harris is an all-time Steelers great and is one of the most beloved players to ever suit up and in the black and yellow.

His list of career accolades is stupendous, having been named a Pro Football Hall of Famer in 1990. Additionally, he boasts 9 trips to the Pro Bowl, one First-Team All-Pro selection, four Super Bowl championships, one Super Bowl MVP, and was a member of the Hall of Fame’s All-1970s team.

Franco, of course, is best known for the “Immaculate Reception.” The play which lives on in Pittsburgh lore saw Franco keep the Steelers’ campaign alive with an aptly described immaculate reception. After quarterback Terry Bradshaw fired an errant pass late into the fourth quarter of a one-score game, the ball was deflected perfectly to Franco. The fullback took off in stride and raced toward the end zone amid the confusion from both teams. He scored the six points which gave the Steelers the lead with just moments left on the clock, clinching their comeback victory.

While Franco was so much more than that one play, it’s a moment no Steelers fans will ever forget, and the younger generation of fans will have surely seen on replay time and time again. Now, at 72 years old, and nearly 40 years removed from his last season in the NFL, Franco will receive the incredible honor from the Steelers’ organization.