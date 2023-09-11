A post surfaced following the Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the San Francisco 49ers that showed wide receiver George Pickens liking a comment that was indirectly criticizing QB Kenny Pickett on Instagram. The comment read, “Nobody to get that man the ball tho,” via NFL reporter Arye Pulli of The Sports Place.

Pickens not only denied liking the comment after the post emerged, but explained why he wouldn't have even been able to do so in the first place.

“Yeah, I seen that (the post). I never even, my comments aren't even on my Instagram,” Pickens told reporters, via Steelers reporter Chris Adamski of TribLIVE.com. “I don't even know how that even… somebody must have screen-shot it or added it their self. But you can't even tag me.”

The Steelers receiver was then asked if he hit like on the comment.

“No,” he replied. “I don't even got no comments, I don't got no comments on my Instagram. You can't mention me or tag me.”

Steelers defeated by 49ers Sunday

Both Pickett and Pickens were surely frustrated following the Steelers 30-7 defeat at the hands of the 49ers Sunday. Pickett went just 31-46 with a pair of interceptions and one touchdown in the loss. He added 232 passing yards. Pickens reeled in five receptions for 36 yards in the game.

Pickett enjoyed some strong moments but the interceptions proved to be costly. He will need to be more consistent moving forward. Both Pickett and Pickens should be able to post better numbers as the season continues on given the fact that the 49ers feature arguably the best defense in the NFL.

As for the social media post, it's unclear exactly what occurred. Pickens denied liking the comment and the Steelers are surely hopeful Pittsburgh can move on from this quickly.