The NFL running back market is currently struggling big time and people across the league are speculating why. Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Omar Khan chimed in on the debate, blaming the recent massive contracts that have been given to the league's top quarterbacks, reports TribLive's Tim Benz.

“You don’t have to be a mathematician to figure it out, but when quarterbacks’ salaries start increasing at the rate that they’re increasing, at some point, it’s going to have a residual effect somewhere on the roster.”

Steelers' Omar Khan says that because quarterback salaries are getting higher and higher, there needs to be another position on the roster that takes a hit. Consequently, the running back position is the spot that is suffering the most.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Every franchise is going to handle things differently. It’s up to every franchise to decide how to build their roster, but eventually, that’s going to have an effect when the quarterback salaries are growing at a rate higher than what the cap is. I get it. There are ways to get around whatever the cap number is, but it’s just going to be a natural effect.”

It is hard to argue with the reasoning from Khan, especially given the contracts that quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and Justin Herbert have all netted this NFL offseason. In terms of the Steelers in particular, running back Najee Harris might want to be weary of the comments from his general manager. Sooner or later he is going to want a new contract, and it would be prudent to know where Omar Khan stands on the issue of running back deals.