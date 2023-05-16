A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

JJ Watt has already called it quits in the NFL, announcing his retirement from playing football last December. However, there are still rumors swirling around some corners suggesting that there could be a potential for a comeback by Watt, who is still just 34 years old. Watt is sometimes linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers, as his younger brother, TJ Watt plays for the team, so it’s not hard to imagine the possibility of the two Watts playing on the same team together.

That being said, JJ Watt tried to quash these unretirement rumors when he recently guested on Barstool’s Pardon My Take podcast.

“No. I will not be playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers,” JJ Watt said (h/t Tim Benz of Trib Live). “I will be going to a game at (Acrisure Stadium) to watch my brother play,” he added. “The Steelers fans are really one of the best fan bases I’ve ever witnessed in my life. Everywhere I go, ‘Hey I love you, but I’m a huge Steelers fan, so I love your brother. Hey, come to the Steelers.’”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

JJ Watt retired from football as a legend, and that’s despite failing to win a Super Bowl title. Raising the Vince Lombardi Trophy was the one accomplishment that eluded Watt his entire football career, though, he will always be regarded as one of the greatest players to ever play in the NFL. He is a lock to make it ti Canton.

Watt, who last played for the Arizona Cardinals, played for 12 years in the pros and accumulated 114.5 total sacks to go with 586 combined tackles.