Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

The latest Twitter exchange between J.J. Watt and Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin might have fans dreaming about the defensive end coming out of retirement. Tomlin posted a video discussing why the Steelers have an affinity for having siblings on the team. Watt praised the Steelers’ coach, and the two seemed to make an agreement that the three-time Defensive Player of the Year would visit Pittsburgh’s facility soon.

J.J. Watt’s brothers, linebacker T.J. Watt and fullback Derek Watt, were teammates in Pittsburgh in each of the last three seasons. The Steelers selected Wisconsin linebacker Nick Herbig with the No. 132 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Herbig is the younger brother of guard Nate Herbig, who the Steelers signed in free agency.

Would love to have you come to the facility. You are welcome anytime. — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) May 5, 2023

Steelers fans might want to be careful about reading too much into the exchange between J.J. Watt and Mike Tomlin. Watt’s visit to Pittsburgh likely will have nothing to do with potentially wearing the black and gold

Watt retired at the end of the 2022 NFL season. He has since insisted that he won’t return as a player.

If he chose to return, Watt could become a highly coveted free agent. The 34-year-old didn’t retire because he could no longer play at a high level. While Watt’s days of being the best defensive player in football are over, he still recorded 12.5 sacks and 18 tackles for a loss with the Arizona Cardinals last season.

T.J. Watt is arguably the NFL’s best pass rusher when healthy. Before his injury-plagued 2022 season, the Steelers’ star won the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year award. T.J. Watt tied the all-time record with 22.5 sacks in a single season.