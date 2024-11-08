The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting healthy ahead of their Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Justin Fields is now off the injury report after dealing with a hamstring injury for the past couple of weeks. With having no injury designation, Fields will be active, but he'll still be the backup to Russell Wilson.

Fields had been the No. 3 quarterback since dealing with the injury, as head coach Mike Tomlin wanted to be careful with him.

“We designated him the third quarterback, but given the bye week and the week that's ahead of us, we are not imagining that to be a problem,” Tomlin said.

Fields may be the best backup quarterback in the league right now, and people are still wondering if Tomlin will find a way to put him in the game in the second half of the season.

“I would always anticipate seeing that as long as both guys are on our roster,” Tomlin said.

It will be interesting to see what the plan will be for Fields moving forward, and if there will be a plan at all.

What will the Steelers do with Justin Fields?

While Russell Wilson was recovering from his calf injury, Justin Fields led the Steelers to a 4-2 record and was playing some of the best football of his young career. Mike Tomlin elected to move him to the bench after Wilson was deemed healthy, and he's led the Steelers to two straight wins.

Though people may want a quarterback controversy, Wilson made sure to let everyone know that there are no problems between he and Fields.

“We are in a tremendous situation where we are. I think there's a lot of outside noise that makes it seem like it's a negative thing and this rivalry's internal, and it's not. Man, we just want to win,” Wilson said.

“I mean, we have a great relationship,” Wilson continued. “He's a tremendous quarterback; he's a franchise quarterback; he's a leader. He's got all the intangibles, and whatever I can give to him and show him and just be around him, that's part of my job.”

It's a luxury for a team to have two quarterbacks on the roster that are capable of leading a team, but at some point, there will be questions on what the plan will be for the backup. In Fields' case, he's still a young player, and with the way he played earlier this season, he deserves to be playing on somebody's roster.