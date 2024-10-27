The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without Justin Fields for a Week 8 clash with the New York Giants. The Steelers have a great deal of pressure on their hands as they host the NFC contender.

Russell Wilson is looking to top his vintage Week 7 performance against the New York Jets. Wilson completed 16-of-29 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns against the New York Jets. The Giants have allowed just 179.4 passing yards, so this appears to be the makings of a low-scoring affair.

Wilson recorded 16-of-29 passes for 264 yards and two touchdowns in Week 7. The Steelers are looking to improve their passing attack, but could return to the running game now that Wilson is at the helm.

Russell Wilson has added pressure for Week 8

The Steelers will likely continue with Wilson as starting quarterback. But Fields' initial success from the beginning of the season has left looming concerns over who should be under center. Fields recorded 1,106 yards for five touchdowns and one interceptions before Wilson took over.

While Fields has proven he's successful as a game manager, the overall results with Wilson have looked better for the team. It'll be interesting to see if Wilson can continue his success against a solid Giants defense.