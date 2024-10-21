The Pittsburgh Steelers will not be denied in the AFC North. Pittsburgh got another key win on Sunday Night Football against the New York Jets. This win puts Pittsburgh at 5-2 atop the division, with a possible Baltimore win creating a tie. It also has the Steelers on a two-game winning streak. One gutsy move the Steelers made ahead of this game was starting Russell Wilson over Justin Fields.

Many Steelers fans and NFL pundits were critical of this move because Fields led the Steelers to a 4-2 record. It may have only been one game, but Wilson showed that he brings a little more to the table than Fields does.

“We’re capable of a lot, we left a lot on the table,” Wilson said after the game, per Jori Epstein of YahooSports. Wilson is clearly suggesting the Steelers could have scored more than 37 points.

Wilson also praised Justin Fields for putting the Steelers in an advantageous position.

“I also want to give credit to Justin, man. How he got us in this position. What a great player he is. Just this whole team.”

Steelers QB Russell Wilson shoots down narrative that he has negative relationship with Justin Fields

Russell Wilson spoke at length after the game about what it meant to him that Mike Tomlin started him over Justin Fields, who has been playing well.

Wilson parlayed that question into a thoughtful statement about the dynamic between himself and Fields.

“We are in a tremendous situation where we are. I think there's a lot of outside noise that makes it seem like it's a negative thing and this rivalry internal and it's not, man, we just want to win,” Wilson said, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor.

“I mean we have a great relationship,” Wilson continued. “He's a tremendous quarterback, he's a franchise quarterback, he's a leader. He's got all the intangibles and whatever I can give to him and show him and just be around him, that's part of my job.”

Wilson also praised Mike Tomlin during his speech.

“Coach Tomlin believes in all of us and he does a tremendous job. This guy, he's a tremendous football coach and we trust him and we know who he is and he's very transparent in everything else with us too. So we just love winning. We just love being a part of the process.”

Next up for the Steelers is a Week 8 home game against the Giants.