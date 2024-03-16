The Justin Field saga is now over — at least for the Chicago Bears. The NFC North division franchise has finally made a decision on the young quarterback, as they have reportedly traded him to the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he will be joining another AFC North newcomer in the form of Russell Wilson.
It has been a wild past several days for the Steelers and their fans, with Pittsburgh making drastic moves involving their quarterback room; they have signed Wilson, traded 2023 NFL season QB1 Kenny Pickett to the Philadelphia Eagles, and now have acquired Fields, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft just three years ago.
Fans react to wild Steelers trade for Justin Fields
With Fields going to the Steelers, some think that the change in scenery for the quarterback is going to unlock his true potential that never come into fruition in Windy City.
“I’m elated that Justin Fields is going to a good organization. Mark this tweet, he will succeed there I’m always gonna cheer for that young man and now that he’s under the tutelage and leadership of the best head coach in the NFL in Mike Tomlin it’s even better,” chimed in @Ecnerwal23.
“If anyone is going to make the Chicago Bears pay for getting rid of Justin Fields, it'll be the Pittsburgh Steelers. The reverse Chase Claypool,” said@KevinKaduk·
Russell Wilson seeing Justin Fields show up to camp pic.twitter.com/Vrz7en62Sq
— FanDuel (@FanDuel) March 16, 2024
“As a Steelers fan i also really hope it works out, i am a justin fields believer as of that one game against miami 2 seasons ago,” posted @Strictlyacasual on X (formerly Twitter).
Russell Wilson vs. Justin Fields for Steelers QB1 pic.twitter.com/hazlV0XEjh
— NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) March 16, 2024
“I wish things had gone differently for Justin Fields. The Bears failed him. I’m rooting for him in Pittsburgh. But Caleb Williams is the future and I’m happy we can stop with all the turmoil and move forward #InPolesWeTrust,” shared Big Cat of Barstool.
Here's one from @robertmays: “Justin Fields gave Bears fans excitement at QB that Chicago really hasn't had in my lifetime. He was fun, tough as hell, and endured circumstances early on that very few young QBs could've overcome. This was also the right move every single time.”
In three seasons with the Bears, the former Ohio State Buckeyes star recorded 6,674 passing yards and 40 touchdowns on a 60.3 percent completion rate and also had 2,220 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns on 356 carries.