Kenny Pickett represents the best option at the quarterback position right now for the Pittsburgh Steelers. And for Steelers owner Art Rooney II, Pickett is going to be just fine when the 2023 NFL season rolls around,

“He’s the kind of player that his work ethic and his attention to detail, I expect that’s going to allow him to continue to improve and take a jump in Year 2, and probably beyond that,” Rooney said about Kenny Pickett’s outlook next season (h/tJenna Harner of WPXI).

The Steelers started the 2022 NFL regular season with Mitch Trubisky handling the starting quarterback duties but eventually gave the keys to the offense on the field to Kenny Pickett. The former Pittsburgh Panthers star signal-caller had his ups and downs in his rookie season in the NFL as expected, but he did show enough promise for many Steelers fans and even Rooney to feel optimistic about what he can do for the team in 2023 and beyond.

In 2022, Kenny Pickett appeared in 13 games (12 starts) and collected a total of 2,404 passing yards and seven touchdowns against nine interceptions. He had a shaky start, throwing seven of those picks over his first four appearances but managed a steadier play the rest of the way.

With Pickett starting most games for the Steelers, Pittsburgh ranked just 26th in the league in scoring offense with 18.1 points per game and only 23rd in total offense with 322.6 yards per outing. Those numbers should go up in the 2023 NFL season, with Pickett more experienced and the Steelers presumably having a better roster.