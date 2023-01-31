During a recent conversation with Ben Roethlisberger, tight end Pat Freiermuth spoke on the current state of the Pittsburgh Steelers offense.

Freiermuth appeared on Rothlisberger’s podcast, Footbahlin. During the show, the two former teammates opened up on the offense as a whole.

In 2021, Roethlisberger served as Pat Freiermuth’s starting quarterback. But following his retirement, the Steelers looked to retool the position. This led to them drafting Kenny Pickett and signing free agent Mitchell Trubisky.

When talking about change in quarterbacks, Freiermuth was asked how the offense was altered.

“I tell Kenny this all the time. It’s different because we didn’t have hots. With you, how many times did we have a concept and you looked (at Diontae Johnson) and gave a signal and it be a 12-yard completion. We didn’t have that this year.” stated Freiermuth

He then added, “Instead of looking at you the whole time, we were looking at coverage. Like, I know what I’m supposed to do. It was almost too slow at first because you weren’t anticipating.”

It appears that with the introduction of two new quarterbacks to the offense, the Steelers opted to take a simple approach. And the players saw the impact on the field.

In his second NFL season, Pat Freiermuth played a key role in the Steelers offense. He finished the year recording 63 receptions for 732 receiving yards and two receiving touchdowns.

Along with Freiermuth, the Steelers have assembled a solid pass-catching core. As Pickett continues to learn the NFL game, this offense will continue to evolve. It is all but guaranteed that they will take even more steps heading into next season.