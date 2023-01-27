Despite getting leapfrogged by Kenny Pickett as starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022 NFL season, Mitch Trubisky should still feel good about his chances to be part of the team’s roster in the 2023 campaign. After all, Steelers president Art Rooney II has already gone on record to show his optimism about Trubisky returning for at least another season with Pittsburgh in a recent interview with KDKA-TV’s Bob Pompeani (h/t Alex Kozora of Steelers Depot).

“It’s still early in the offseason but I expect Mitch will be on the roster next season and be an effective backup when he need him. I think he showed we can win with him. I think he’ll be on the roster next year.”

The Steelers inked Mitch Trubisky to a two-year deal in March 2022 worth $14.2 million. They paid Trubisky $1.035 million in the 2022 NFL season and are due to pay him a base salary of $8 million in the 2023 campaign. That contract also stipulates Trubisky receive a $250,000 worth of bonus if he makes the Pro Bowl roster, which isn’t likely to happen, with the idea moving even further away from reality with Kenny Pickett now assumed as Pittsburgh’s starter in 2023.

In his first season with the Steelers, Trubisky started in five games and passed for 1,252 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions, while completing 64.2 percent of his throws. He was the Steelers’ starter under center from Weeks 1 to 4 before Pickett took over. Trubisky started in the Steelers’ regular-season finale against the Carolina Panthers on the road.