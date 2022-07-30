Kenny Pickett has been a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers for only a few months, but he’s already experienced the wrath of the passionate fanbase. The prized rookie visibly struggled during the first few days of the training camp. The viral clips during that practice had some fans calling for veteran Mitch Trubisky to step in instead of Pickett.

Despite the rough start to his season, Pickett remains optimistic that he can get it back together during the Steelers training camp. The rookie cited that it’s his first time playing with his new teammates. Pickett also said that there’s a lot of time left in the camp for him to find his groove. (via Steelers Depot)

“Obviously, two days in, you want to be perfect, but you’re never gonna be. I’m learning the system, and it’s the first time that I’m throwing with a lot of these guys consistently… but we’ll keep getting better as it goes.”

Pickett is all too familiar with how passionate the Pittsburgh fanbase can be. The Steelers rookie played for the city for his entire college career, leading his team both in victory and defeat. Kenny Pickett should know that the best way to entice this fanbase is to provide them with wins and lead them to the Super Bowl.

There’s a lot of pressure surrounding Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky, and the other Steelers quarterbacks. Long-time legend Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season. Now, the onus is on these QBs to replicate what Big Ben has done for this franchise. Can they reach those lofty expectations.