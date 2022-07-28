It only took a couple of days of training camp for Pittsburgh Steelers fans to decide they’ve seen enough of Mitchell Trubisky. During the second day of Steelers’ training camp, Trubisky was taking first-team reps with the rest of Pittsburgh’s starters but got off to a bit of a rocky start. After back-to-back incompletions on his first two pass attempts, one fan in attendance could be heard calling for Kenny Pickett to take over, per Brooke Pryor.

Mitch Trubisky takes the first two first-team reps and has two incompletions. A fan yells: “get Pickett in there!” And so it begins. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 27, 2022

Clearly, Steelers fans won’t be exercising a lot of patience when it comes to Trubisky. There’s plenty of excitement surrounding Pickett, who the Steelers selected with their first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Steelers signed Trubisky in free agency this offseason and it was expected that he’d be the team’s starter to open the season. So far that’s still the case, but it’s clear fans don’t envision the former No. 2 overall pick to have a very long leash. If it was up to the fan base, Pickett may well already be the starter.

Obviously, the Steelers are going to stick their guns with Trubisky and hope that he can produce at the levels required for a starting NFL quarterback. However, if he continues to struggle at camp, and Pickett impresses, the rookie may just force their hand and expedite his road to becoming the starter.

Trubisky hasn’t lived up to expectations thus far into his NFL career. After the Bears drafted him second overall in the 2017 NFL Draft, Trubisky ended up playing four seasons in Chicago, making 50 starts and throwing 64 touchdowns and 37 interceptions. He latched on with the Bills last season where he served as the backup to Josh Allen.

This offseason, Trubisky signed a two-year, $14.285 million deal with the Steelers. He’ll earn $1.035 million in base salary this season, and $8 million in 2023.