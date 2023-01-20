During their time together at The University of Pittsburgh, Kenny Pickett and Jordan Addison looked to be one of the most explosive duos in the nation. Now two years later, there is a chance that they could reunite with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickett is more than interested in the thought of this.

On Thursday, Kenny Pickett made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. While on the show, he was asked about the potential of the Steelers drafting Addison. Pickett didn’t hold back on his interest in this happening.

“I would love it, man. I was just talking to his mother yesterday. He’s down in Florida training and I’m excited to get down there and train with him a little bit too. He’s a talented guy. He’s one of the best that I’ve been around. Just an all-around receiver, just a route runner. His speed will surprise people. I don’t think people give him enough credit with the speed.” stated Pickett.

He then added, “I’m excited to see where he ends up. Hopefully in the black and gold.”

During the 2021 season, Pickett and Addison were the most dominant duo in the nation. Addison finished the year with 100 receptions for 1,593 passing yards and 17 receiving touchdowns.

With the addition of Addison, Kenny Pickett could quickly have an elite core of pass catchers. A trio of Addison, Diontae Johnson, and George Pickens could take this offense to the next level.

The Steelers currently have the 17th pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Jordan Addison could be the best option. Reuniting him with Kenny Pickett could be too good of an opportunity to pass on.