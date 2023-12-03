Steelers QB Kenny Pickett went out with a leg injury in the second quarter of the Week 13 game vs. the Cardinals and Mitchell Trubisky is in.

Kenny Pickett is out and backup Mitchell Trubisky is in at quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 against the Arizona Cardinals after an apparent leg injury to the Steelers' second-year starter. Pickett went into the locker room after the injury and was questionable to return.

UPDATE: Pickett is now officially OUT for the remainder of the game, per The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov.

“Steelers QB Kenny Pickett, who dove for the goal line and remained down, has left the game in pain. Mitch Trubisky replaced him,” NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported on Sunday during the second quarter of the Steelers-Cardinals game.

When Pickett went out, the Steelers and Cardinals were locked in a tense 3-3 battle. With the starting quarterback out, Kyler Murray promptly drove his team down the field and scored a touchdown to make it a 10-3 game.

Mitchell Trubisky is a seven-year NFL veteran who has played for the Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, and Steelers. He made the Pro Bowl in 2018. Since coming to the Steelers in 2022, Trubisky has nine appearances, five starts, and a 2-3 record as a starter with 32212attempts, 135 completions (63.7 percent), 1,408 yards, five touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

This is a big game for Mike Tomlin and the Steelers, as they are locked in a tight AFC playoff battle. Heading into the Week 13 matchup with Arizona, Pittsburgh was 7-4, just a game-and-a-half behind the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens, who are on a bye.

As far as the AFC Wild Card race goes, the Steelers came into the game owning the No. 5 spot in the conference. However, they are only ahead of the Cleveland Browns due to a tie-breaker and are only a game in front of the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, and Denver Broncos.