My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

After an encouraging end to his rookie campaign in 2022, Kenny Pickett is going to be looking to take a big step forward in 2023 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickett won’t have to win any sort of quarterback battle this time around, and the hope is that Pittsburgh can sneak into a wild card spot in the crowded AFC playoff picture, which they very nearly managed to do last year.

Pickett learned a lot in his rookie campaign that he can build off of in 2023, but he’s not resting on one season of experience to help him improve. Headed into the offseason, Pickett made it clear he wanted to add some bulk to his frame before the start of the upcoming campaign, and he recently explained the motivation for that goal.

Via Brooke Pryor:

“Kenny Pickett said he’s trying to add a “little bit of bulk” to protect himself — said he’s keeping the speed while doing it. He said he’s at 226 right now, finished the season at 213.”

This is certainly a valid concern for Pickett, as he suffered two concussions in his rookie season, both of which certainly derailed his progress under center. Concussions are a big issue in the NFL, and we saw the impact repeatedly taking big hits to the head can have on players last season when Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered multiple severe concussions.

The Steelers revamped their offensive line in an effort to further protect Pickett in his sophomore campaign, but it sounds like he’s intent on taking matters into his own hands. It will be worth keeping an eye on Pickett to see if his added bulk changes his gameplay, but it’s a great sign to see him commit to continuing to better himself over the offseason.