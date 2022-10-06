Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett got the call in the second half of Week 4 against the New York Jets after Mitch Trubisky struggled again in the first half. Pickett gave the Steelers some life, though he did also play a role in the second-half collapse with some crucial interceptions as the Jets came back to win. Still, Mike Tomlin is sticking with the rookie as the starter for Week 5 against the Buffalo Bills, and it’s hard to see him turning back to Trubisky unless there’s an injury or Pickett is truly awful.

While one could imagine some bad blood between Pickett and Trubisky, that doesn’t appear to be the case at all. In fact, the way the Steelers rookie tells it, they’re bros.

“Mitch is one of the best teammates I’ve been able to come across. I’m extremely grateful to have him in this room,” Pickett said in his press conference, per PFT’s Myles Simmons. “I supported him a ton when he was in there and he’s done the same for me. That’ll continue and we’re definitely great friends on the field and off the field.

“So, he’s definitely someone I’m going to lean on throughout this whole experience and he’s been nothing but great to me.”

The Steelers are now rallying around Pickett, but he’ll still lean on Trubisky for tips and advice. That’s especially true this week as Pittsburgh faces one of Trubisky’s former teams, the Buffalo Bills.

Relying on a rookie quarterback to beat the Super Bowl favorite on the road is a tough ask, and this could wind up being a rough game for Pickett. But he’s going to remain confident and rely on all the resources he has to try to succeed, including his good friend Mitch Trubisky.