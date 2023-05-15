The NFL Draft is in the past, and now the offseason approaches a bit of a standstill. However, the Pittsburgh Steelers are one team still searching for some help on defense. They are bringing in former New Orleans Saints and New York Jets linebacker Kwon Alexander for a visit, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Kwon Alexander has moved around the league quite a bit since beginning his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, then the New Orleans Saints, and signed a deal with the Jets for the 2022 campaign.
Alexander played all 17 games for the Jets with 12 starts and 42 solo tackles.
The Steelers also added XFL cornerback Luq Barcoo after a stellar run with the San Antonio Brahmas as a number of XFL players headed for the NFL. He received multiple offers, so the XFL experiment has so far been a success for a number of players.
San Antonio Brahmas cornerback Luq Barcoo of the XFL is signing with the #Steelers, per source. Barcoo, who was with the Jaguars in 2020, did not attend a rookie minicamp but still received offers from Pittsburgh, Browns and Cowboys.
— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 15, 2023
Kwon Alexander made a Pro Bowl with the Buccaneers and should be able to play a rotational role if the two sides agree to a deal. Somehow, Alexander is just 28 years old, so this could be a bargain signing for a player who still showed to be a quality piece the last couple of seasons.
The Steelers could certainly use some added depth at the position, so it would be surprising if Alexander doesn’t sign a contract with the Steelers, especially this late into the offseason.