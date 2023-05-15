Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

The NFL Draft is in the past, and now the offseason approaches a bit of a standstill. However, the Pittsburgh Steelers are one team still searching for some help on defense. They are bringing in former New Orleans Saints and New York Jets linebacker Kwon Alexander for a visit, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

‘Jets’ free-agent and former Pro Bowl LB Kwon Alexander is visiting the Steelers tonight.’

Kwon Alexander has moved around the league quite a bit since beginning his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He spent time with the San Francisco 49ers, then the New Orleans Saints, and signed a deal with the Jets for the 2022 campaign.

Alexander played all 17 games for the Jets with 12 starts and 42 solo tackles.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Steelers also added XFL cornerback Luq Barcoo after a stellar run with the San Antonio Brahmas as a number of XFL players headed for the NFL. He received multiple offers, so the XFL experiment has so far been a success for a number of players.

San Antonio Brahmas cornerback Luq Barcoo of the XFL is signing with the #Steelers, per source. Barcoo, who was with the Jaguars in 2020, did not attend a rookie minicamp but still received offers from Pittsburgh, Browns and Cowboys. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 15, 2023

Kwon Alexander made a Pro Bowl with the Buccaneers and should be able to play a rotational role if the two sides agree to a deal. Somehow, Alexander is just 28 years old, so this could be a bargain signing for a player who still showed to be a quality piece the last couple of seasons.

The Steelers could certainly use some added depth at the position, so it would be surprising if Alexander doesn’t sign a contract with the Steelers, especially this late into the offseason.