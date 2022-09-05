Steelers’ latest depth chart hints at Mitchell Trubisky plans for Week 1

The Pittsburgh Steelers starting quarterback battle has been one of the NFL’s best-kept secrets, as Mike Tomlin has remained mum about naming the team’s QB1. That changed on Monday when the organization dropped its depth chart ahead of the Week 1 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals. Via Ian Rapoport, the Steelers’ first depth chart lists Mitchell Trubisky as the starting quarterback, indicating it’ll be him who gets the start in Week 1.

The #Steelers depth chart has been released and it’s now official: Mitch Trubisky is the starting QB. pic.twitter.com/hk7ZaU3mQ7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2022

While Trubisky getting the starting job isn’t a huge shock, it’s a bit of a surprise to see the Steelers list Mason Rudolph as his immediate backup. First-round rookie and preseason standout Kenny Pickett is listed as the QB3 heading into the regular season, and while that can change in the blink of an eye, it’s a bit unexpected given how well he played during the preseason.

The decision to name Trubisky the starter was hinted at in a major way on Monday morning after the 28-year-old quarterback was named a team captain, alongside Najee Harris, Cam Heyward, T.J. Watt, and Miles Killebrew.

Rudolph had been the subject of trade rumors leading into the season but ultimately the Steelers opted to keep him in town. Now it looks as if he may have a significant role to play as the Steelers’ backup quarterback. As for Pickett, he’ll continue to work on his game as he awaits an opportunity to get on the field during the regular season.

Trubisky will get another chance to make good on his draft pedigree, having been widely considered a bust after failing to impress during his stint in Chicago after getting drafted No. 2 overall by the Bears. He faces a solid Bengals defense in Week 1 and will look to get off to a strong start to life as the Steelers’ starting quarterback.