Steelers latest move all but confirms Mitch Trubisky as starting QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers released their team captains for the 2022 NFL season on Monday. Notably, quarterback Mitch Trubisky was included as one of their 5 team captains. Trubisky has been involved in a quarterback battle with Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph all offseason long. But this decision by the Steelers all but confirms that Trubisky will be QB1 in Week 1.

Mitch Trubisky, a 28-year old veteran, is a steady option at the position. He spent the first four seasons of his career in Chicago with the Bears. His best all-around year came in 2018. Trubisky recorded over 3,200 passing yards to go along with 24 touchdown passes. He posted a career high 95.4 QB rating as well.

In 2021, Mitch Trubisky found himself backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo with the Bills. He attempted just 8 passes throughout the 2021 campaign.

But he seems to be on the verge of officially being named starting quarterback for a Steelers team that could find themselves in contention this season. The fact that Pittsburgh may be in the playoff race is likely the reason Trubisky emerged as the favorite to win the Steelers QB competition.

If the Steelers were in the midst of a rebuild, Mike Tomlin may have opted for rookie Kenny Pickett. Pickett profiles as Pittsburgh’s QB of the future. But he will be given a chance to focus on his development this year if Mitch Trubisky is indeed the official starter.

Trubisky is aiming to prove he is a reliable QB1 option this year as the Steeles eye a 2022 postseason berth.