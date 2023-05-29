A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Remember when Le’Veon Bell was among the chief targets of every fantasy football manager in the universe? Well, it appears part of the reason he was so good and productive on the field was weed. In a recent appearance on the Steel Here podcast, the former Pittsburgh Steelers superstar revealed that he used to smoke weed even before kickoff.

“Looking back on this, that’s what I did,” Le’Veon Bell shared (h/t ESPN News Services). “When I was playing football, I smoked, bro. Even before the games, I’d smoke and I’d go out there and run for 150, two [touchdowns].”

During his best years in the NFL, practically all with the Steelers, Le’Veon Bell was a huge problem for opposing defenses. He was hard to contain and to think that he just smoked marijuana before torching defenders in some of his biggest games will make you wonder how much more damage he could have inflicted on Pittsburgh opponents if he had a clearer mind.Then again, that’s probably the secret to his success.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In five years with the Steelers, Le’Veon Bell rushed for a total of 5,336 yards and 35 touchdowns while also racking up 2,660 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions. He was always a threat both on the ground and through the air for the Steelers but he never played anywhere close to the level after he left the Steelers. After his stint in Pittsburgh, Bell would play for the New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bell is not yet retired but it doesn’t seem he’s generating significant interest in the market.