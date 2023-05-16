Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The AFC North might be the most… for lack of a better word, brutal division. Whenever you watch two division rivals play, it often feels like a gritty boxing match between two heavyweights. Every team is out to get each other’s head. Even amongst retired players, that seems to be the case. Ex-Pittsburgh Steelers RB LeVeon Bell still has gripes with ex-Cincinnati Bengals LB Vontaze Burfict, as evidenced by this exchange.

Bell recently challenged Burfict to a boxing match on a recent podcast appearance. In that appearance, the ex-Steelers running back explained why he wants to challenge his former rival: payback for an injury the Bengals LB was responsible for.

“This person is not a boxer,” Le’Veon Bell said. “It’s someone from football. They had purposely injured me. Purposefully. I don’t think I want to say the name. People who watched my career when I hurt my knee, people know. Yeah, people know. I would love to put my hands on him in the ring.”

Steelers fans know all too well what Bell is referring to. During a game against the Bengals in 2015, the RB was tackled by Burfict a bit too roughly. Bell suffered an MCL tear as a result, and was never quite the same terrifying beast that he was before. He was still great enough to continue tormenting Cincinnati, though.

After an initial aggressive response, Burfict changed his tune rather quickly, saying that he and Le’Veon Bell should have a golf match instead. Clearly, the Steelers star is out for blood.