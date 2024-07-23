The Pittsburgh Steelers did not win a Super Bowl with Le'Veon Bell in the Steel City, but they had the team to do it many times. Injuries to Bell and other players as well as odd timing and bad luck all contributed to Bell never winning a Super Bowl during his NFL career.

Now, he's revisiting one of the most painful moments he has ever dealt with during his football playing days.

Bell's post on X came amid a Justin Fields issue that is making the rounds. An ex-Steelers coordinator was savagely roasted by Terrell Owens.

The Steelers certainly have a colorful history of success, now Bell is sharing one of the more raw, disappointing moments.

Le'Veon Bell speaks out on “terrible call”

The Steelers are known for their franchise signature the “Terrible Towel” but Bell is now spotlighting a play he regards as a terrible call.

Bell reposted the play, an apparent touchdown pass from quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to tight end Jesse James, that appeared to be a slam dunk, no doubt Steelers touchdown. James' knee was down on the play but he lunged into the end zone without being touched by a defender.

Bell posed the question on X of whether the play was the “worst missed call in league history” with a pondering face emoji at the end of his post.

There was a question of whether or not James lost control of the football as he was going to the ground as referenced by announcer Tony Romo in the video.

Ultimate the officials stated that James “did not survive the ground,” to which Tony Romo remarked, “Oh my goodness!”

The Patriots went on to win the game by a score 27-24. The Patriots secured the one seed while Pittsburgh fell to seed number two and lost in the playoffs to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round.

Fans react to Bell protest post

Many fans revealed that they are still salty in the comments section over the Steelers call that Le'Veon Bell posted.

“I'm still mad,” one fan said.

“Jesse James caught that ball!!” another fan said with four black and yellow heart emojis.

Others indicated they are not convinced that the James call was the worst one.

Still, many fans appeared quite adamant that the call was the wrong one, or at least represented a rule that should not have been applied on the field the way that it was that day.

“This is right there with the tuck rule,” another fan said.

“15000000%” another fan added about the tough-luck Steelers call against James, Ben Roethlisberger and the rest of the team.