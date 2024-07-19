Terrell Owens is one of the greatest offensive talents in NFL history. He knows a thing or two about the game of football which is why his comments on ex-Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley were so jarring.

Owens' comments came amid a reunion with an award-winning weapon. The Steel City player under the most pressure was revealed.

Owens' comments about the ex-Steelers coach are making the rounds and shedding light on a surprising opinion.

Owens Takes Haley To Task

Haley was most recently a USFL head coach for the Memphis Showboats. He was the offensive coordinator for the Steelers from 2013 to 2017. Todd Haley has strong ties to the Steelers franchise, serving as a ball boy growing up. He is the son of Dick Haley, a longtime Steelers front office member.

Owens said Haley got the job because of his family situation not because of talent and experience.

“You have people who don't even have a lot of experience and then they jump up to offensive coordinators, or they jump up to defensive coordinators,” Owens said. “Then all of a sudden, they're head coaches after a year or two of being a graduate assistant.

Owens made the Todd Haley comments to SteelersDepot.com.

He mentioned Haley as a guy that “only got those jobs because of his dad,” adding that Haley “wasn't the best receiving coach that he ever had.”

Owens Speaks Further On Ex-Steelers Coach, Tom Brady Ghosting

The interview was posted on the Bubba Dub Show on YouTube and included Owens speaking about his attempt to reach out to Tom Brady to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after Antonio Brown left the organization.

Owens was rebuffed/ghosted by Brady which led him to make the comments heard in the video below. The ex-Cowboys and 49ers star Owens is an NFL Hall-of-Famer who was inducted in 2018.

He also spoke candidly about the ex-Steelers coach Haley in the video.