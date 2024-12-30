The Pittsburgh Steelers have been facing adversity recently, having lost three games in a row. The Steelers most recently fell to the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day in Week 17, causing some friction in the locker room.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was unbothered by the dissatisfaction shown by some members of the team after its losing streak continued.

“Mike Tomlin on the bevy of Steelers defensive players who expressed dissatisfaction with some teammates after the last game: ‘They bicker because they care, and we weren't playing well… We are not gonna let an issue like that be a big issue, and it's really not,'” Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reported.

The Chiefs cruised to a 29-1o win over the Steelers, led by a Patrick Mahomes master-class. Mahomes went 29-of-38 on passing attempts for 320 yards and three touchdowns. Two Steelers turnovers did not help their cause.

Having clinched a playoff berth, the Steelers do not have to worry about playing themselves out of contention. However, the Steelers have an opportunity to win the AFC North in the final week of the regular season. A win would give them a chance to do so, as well as allow them to build some momentum before the playoffs start.

How can the Steelers win the AFC North?

The Baltimore Ravens currently hold a one-game lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North.

If the Ravens win their Week 18 matchup against the Cleveland Browns, they would clinch the division. For the Steelers to win the division, they would need to take care of business against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday night and the Browns to beat the Ravens on Saturday afternoon.

Pittsburgh and Baltimore split the season series one game apiece. The division championship would go to the Steelers in a tie-breaker because they would be 4-2 in games against AFC North opponents, while the Ravens would be 3-3.

The Bengals are still in the hunt for a playoff spot, as well. To qualify, they would need to beat the Ravens, the Miami Dolphins would need to lose to the New York Jets and the Denver Broncos would need to fall to the Kansas City Chiefs.