The Pittsburgh Steelers finally have some optimism about the future. Pittsburgh finally locked up Aaron Rodgers on a one-year contract earlier in June. Now the Steelers appear to be hard at work to secure one franchise legend on a long-term extension.

NFL insider Peter Schrager shared an encouraging update on T.J. Watt's contract talks with the Steelers.

“I know both sides are really motivated to get something done here,” Schrager said on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday. “They don’t want to go into training camp and have this thing drag on. The Rodgers domino fell. DeShon Elliott is a nice player to have but this was always going to be, let’s get Rodgers in camp and I think the T.J. Watt has to get done. From what I’m told, both sides want it to get done obviously. T.J. Watt is going to want a certain amount of money, question is, if this a game of chicken where it’s okay T.J. Watt takes a deal that the Steelers offer and then a week later Micah Parsons blows his deal out of the water and we’re in the same place we were beforehand.”

It is encouraging to hear Schrager say that both sides want a deal done before training camp. The Steelers have shown a willingness to part with franchise players like Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown in the past.

It is good to hear that Watt should have a deal done soon.

Will T.J. Watt wait for Micah Parsons, Trey Hendrickson contracts before signing with Steelers?

Schrager raised an interesting point about how Parsons and Hendrickson could impact Watt's contract situation.

Parsons is long overdue for a contract extension and has made it clear to the Cowboys. He is currently set to play on his fifth-year option in 2025.

Meanwhile, the Bengals have been in a contract dispute with Trey Hendrickson for months now. Hendrickson has even threatened to sit out the entire 2025 season if his demands are not met.

Watt, Parsons, and Hendrickson are the best edge rushers in the NFL who are due for contracts.

The first player to sign a contract will set the market for the players coming after him, who will then earn more money. As a result, there's some incentive for each player to wait so they aren't the first to sign.

Based on how talks have been progressing, Watt may be the first of these three players to be extended.

Steelers fans should keep their eyes on this situation over the next month before training camp.