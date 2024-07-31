The one storyline within the Pittsburgh Steelers that is no doubt the biggest arguably is the competition between quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields. While some will paint the picture that they have a rivalry of some sorts, Wilson talks candidly about the relationship the two signal-callers have with one another as training camp is underway.

Despite there being no official announcement from the Steelers, it seems as if Wilson is perceived as the starting quarterback due to his previous success and experience, but as he sat with calf tightness, Fields took starter reps and impressed in moments. With Wilson back, fans can anticipate a full fledged competition that is no doubt also filled with respect as even the former Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos star said he has “always tried to be a mentor” towards Fields according to NBC Sports.

“Yeah, I think more than anything else, we’ve known each other for some years now, and I’ve always tried to be a mentor in some way to him,” Wilson said. “We’ve always texted, called, whatever it may be in the past, and same thing now.”

Though different in the stages of their career in age, both are looking to have a fresh start with Pittsburgh due to the situations on their past teams leaving a sour taste in the mouth of the quarterbacks. For Wilson, the several years with the Broncos was an utter disappointment after a highly successful stint with the Seahawks and as for the former first round pick in Fields, his time with the Chicago Bears fell apart.

Wilson talks the importance of giving Fields knowledge with Steelers

Now both players are with the Steelers in the hopes of revitalizing their careers, though only one could be the starting quarterback for the team. Wilson on the other hand would talk the significance of communicating with Fields and giving him “as much knowledge” since he has been in the league for 12 seasons.

“I believe that when you give as much knowledge that I have, or experienced or gone through, it comes back in return for you in the long run,” Wilson said. “We’re a team and we’re always trying to get better together. Every rep that he’s taking, I’m learning, and vice versa. Every rep that I’m taking, he’s learning. And all the other quarterbacks, as well. Even when we’re not in there, and we’re just processing from the drill work, we’re always talking and communicating. So, I think that’s a critical part to being successful as a team.”

With the aforementioned absence of Wilson due to a minor calf issue, he would say that Fields has been “working his butt off every day, and we’re getting better as a team.” At any rate, the two should trade starts during the preseason to see who will be the undoubted starter for Week 1 as the Steelers will take on the Atlanta Falcons on the road on Sunday, Sept. 8.

Pittsburgh looks to build off of last season where they went 10-7 which put them third in the NFC North behind the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns.