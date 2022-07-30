Mike Tomlin delivers honest take on early impressions of two promising Steelers WRs

Training camp always presents a valuable opportunity for any first-year player to continue to build chemistry with his new teammates and also become more familiar with the team’s playbook. For Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wideouts Calvin Austin III and George Pickens, the two have been making the most out of the opening days of training camp.

Austin has continued to show off his keen speed that was on display during his final season at Memphis and also over the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine. On the other hand, Pickens is already piling up on standout catches.

Could George Pickens be the most underrated pick in the draft? 👀 @steelers 📺: Back Together Saturday coverage all day long on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/ox3gvcvvkv — NFL (@NFL) July 30, 2022

From Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s standpoint, as he noted during a press conference at training camp, he sees that although there have been “some mistakes” with the two, they each are continuing to work through the learning lessons that come along the way.

“They’re doing a really good job and they’re getting an opportunity to get some reps,” Tomlin said. “There are some mistakes, but that’s part of the process. Do they not make the same mistake twice? How did they learn from those mistakes? When they’re less than certain, do they still play at full speed?

“I think those are certain things you look for in the wide receiver position, and they’re getting an opportunity to learn those lessons and display their skills.”

While Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool are slated to lead the Steelers in targets over the coming season, both Pickens and Austin are sure to receive their fair share of snaps played on offense.

For now, the Steelers will have 11 more practices before their preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks on August 13.