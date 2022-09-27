Mitchell Trubisky is never going to be the long-term solution under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers, so it’s understandable that Steelers fans will continue to cry louder for rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett’s name each week, especially after a loss. That’s the case this week for the Steelers, who are coming off a 29-17 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland Browns on the road in Week 3.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, however, understands where the fans are coming from. While there are no serious discussions yet about Pickett taking over the quarterbacking reins from Trubisky, Tomlin knows that it will only fuel Pittsburgh diehards’ call for him to name Pickett the starter.

Via Dale Lolley of Steelers.com:

Tomlin on fans chants for Pickett: "Our fans are not an issue. We love our fans. They care." — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) September 27, 2022

Tomlin has been Pittsburgh’s head coach since 2007. He has seen and heard it all from Pittsburgh fans. If there’s one member of the team who has a terrific feel for Pittsburgh’s faithful, it’s him.

In any case, Tomlin’s main focus this week is not to find a way to satisfy the whims of Pittsburgh supporters but to steer the Steelers to a win in Week 4 against the New York Jets at home.

Under Trubisky, Pittsburgh’s offense has been having a hard time moving the chains and putting points on the board. After three weeks, Pittsburgh is only 19th in the NFL with 18.0 points per game and 31st in total offense with just 272.7 total yards per outing.

A loss to the lowly New York Jets could potentially be the last straw for Trubisky, so there should be pressure on him to deliver on Sunday.