Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers are off to figuring out their offseason plans. The Baltimore Ravens ended their season 28-14 on Saturday, which included what Tomlin called an “x-factor” that costed the Steelers.

Except this isn't any ordinary x-factor Pittsburgh hasn't seen before. Tomlin eavesdropped who that player was during his postgame press conference at M&T Bank Stadium.

“The x-factor was Lamar's unique talents….They wore us down a little bit. The fatigue component of it became a factor,” Tomlin said.

Lamar as in Ravens All-Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson. Who's a familiar thorn to the side of Tomlin's defense and team. Jackson hit another gear to take the oxygen out of the Steelers.

Lamar Jackson had his way vs. Steelers and Mike Tomlin

The two-time NFL Most Valuable Player Jackson is showing new growth during the postseason. And his Saturday performance shined a light on his maturity after the regular season.

Jackson completed 16-of-21 passes for 175 yards. But he ran circles around the Steelers' run defense by adding 81 yards off 15 carries. He fired two touchdown passes on the Steelers' passing defense — both coming during the first half.

Jackson found Rashod Bateman for 15 yards for the opening touchdown of the night. He then delivered a short dump off to Justice Hill that ended in a five-yard touchdown. That short-yardage Hill touchdown, though, came with Jackson dancing around and evading pressure before hitting the running back.

Expand Tweet

The Ravens racked up 464 total yards — with Jackson responsible for 256 of that yardage. Jackson, more importantly for the Ravens, continues to rewrite his narrative in the postseason.

The veteran QB entered his home venue with a dismal 2-4 record in playoff games. He lost his first two postseason games, then tasted defeat in his last playoff appearance — last season's AFC title game. Now he won over Ravens fans by eliminating their most hated rival. And as Tomlin said, left the Steelers fatigued.