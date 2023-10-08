The Pittsburgh Steelers picked up a huge 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens at home, and it was not pretty, but Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was happy to get away with the win, which was aided greatly by a Miles Killebrew blocked punt.

“In recent years it's been controlled by the defenses,” Mike Tomlin said, via Brian Batko of the Post-Gazette Sports. “It was today. But can't say enough about that significant play by Miles Killebrew.”

Although Lamar Jackson and the Ravens offense struggled for much of the afternoon, Baltimore seemed to be in control of the game until the Killebrew blocked punt that resulted in a safety.

After the safety, Kenny Pickett drove the Steelers into field goal range to cut the Ravens' lead to 10-8. After one more stop, Kenny Pickett then connected with George Pickens on a long touchdown to give the Steelers a 14-10 lead.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

From there, it was on the defense that performed so well to that point in the day. TJ Watt sacked Lamar Jackson, forced a fumble and recovered it.

The game was seemingly over from there, but a Pittsburgh penalty forced the clock to stop, and then the Steelers kicked a field goal.

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens got one more chance to tie the game, but were unable to do so.

After the win, the Steelers are somehow tied for the lead in the AFC North, despite the offensive production not looking very good. The Steelers will look to move to 4-2 on the season next week against the Los Angeles Rams.