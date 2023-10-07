Through the first month of the season, the Pittsburgh Steelers (2-2) are probably around where many fans predicted them to be. At least record wise. Kenny Pickett, on the other hand, is well below expectations.

The young quarterback has not made any noticeable strides in his sophomore season. In fact, one can argue that he has regressed in some areas. Pittsburgh has made a big investment in him, though, so fans are forced to be patient.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada is confident that all of Pickett's growth and offseason preparation will shine through imminently. “He's a lot different,” Canada said, via Matthew Marczi of Steelers Depot. “He has great command of the offense. He knows where he wants to go with the ball and what he wants to do. I've got great faith we're going to start seeing those things happen really, really soon.”

While a vote of confidence is nice, many fans are unlikely to put much stock in what a coach says about his own player in public. Or in anything football-related that Canada says, for that matter. Still, this was a fairly popular opinion going into the 2023-24 campaign. Pickett said the right things and reportedly developed rapport with his wide receivers. A good quarterback must be a strong leader on the field, and there is reason to believe that the 2022 first-round pick is doing well in that crucial area.

But in order for him to improve as a passer, it will take complete focus and adherence to mechanics. Pittsburgh has the talent on offense to consistently produce worthwhile drives. It is on Kenny Pickett to bring everything together.

The 25-year-old incurred a knee injury in the Steelers' blowout loss to the Houston Texans last Sunday but is going to be in action in Week 5 versus the challenging Baltimore Ravens. While a win will be difficult to attain, Picket must at least look the part of a successful QB.

Otherwise, all fans will be left with is more unfulfilled hope.