The Pittsburgh Steelers have a record of 2-2 after a disappointing loss to the Houston Texans. All hope is not lost though, as Pittsburgh is tied for 2nd in the AFC North. Still, the NFL football world is surprised by the team's loss to Houston, given the caliber of their defensive players. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin made a clear statement in regard to his expectations for the defense.

The Steelers must improve their defensive awareness

Austin asserted, “We have to do a better job when we see [teams' top offensive targets] and identify these guys and we know what they're capable of,” per Steelers Depot. Austin takes some accountability for Pittsburgh's mishaps. “Scheme-wise we have got to do a better job. That's obviously me.”

The defensive coordinator also acknowledged that individuals on the Steelers' defense must play their part too. “And player-wise we have to do a better job of recognizing where the guy is.”

Teryl Austin's comments are likely in response to the dominant performance of Texans receiver Nico Collins. Collins had 168 yards and two touchdowns off a mere seven receptions. The connection between Collins and QB CJ Stroud proved to be too much for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh must gain a grasp on their defensive coverage, as they are soon taking on the Baltimore Ravens in a top-two AFC North matchup. The Ravens are one of the best teams in NFL football. They are 3-1 and have an arsenal of weapons to attack teams with.

The Steelers must be ready for the attack of QB Lamar Jackson and company. Given how their last game went though, they should impress Teryl Austin with an improved performance.