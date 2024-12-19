The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2024 NFL season. Pittsburgh is 10-4 heading into Week 16 and currently sits at the top of the AFC North division. The Steelers have already clinched a playoff spot and are fighting to win the division over the Ravens. Unfortunately, the Steelers could not get a huge win in Week 15 against the Eagles.

Steelers running back Najee Harris made a crucial error during that game that resulted in a fumble. He was baffled when reporters told him on Wednesday that the fumble was credited to Russell Wilson and not himself.

“I wasn’t? That’s crazy,” Harris said on Wednesday. “The stat sheet may say that. Nobody believes that. That was all on me. I don’t know why they put that on Russ.”

The mistake occurred during the third quarter. Harris fumbled a pitch from Wilson, which the Eagles recovered. It eliminated an opportunity for the Steelers to score during a critical moment of the game.

Harris took full responsibility immediately after the game.

“Yeah, I took my eyes off it,” Harris said. “I took my eyes off of it. I was looking at the hole rather than securing the football and fumbled it.”

Next up for the Steelers is a huge Week 16 matchup against the Ravens.

Ravens' Marlon Humphrey explains keys to beating Steelers in Week 16

Ravens defender Marlon Humphrey believes he knows how Baltimore can beat Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Humphrey shared his theory during a press conference on Wednesday.

“I think it's been a little bit of, kind of like you said, a little bit of self-inflicted [wounds],” he said about the recent history of Steelers vs. Ravens. “I think we've sustained drives, and then they kind of die at the end. We've gotten a stop [then] get a flag, gotten a stop [then] get a flag. There's been a lot of different things that just seems like it hasn't [gone] our way. But it's not like ‘Oh, we were just unlucky.' You got to play disciplined football.”

Humphrey gave some subtle love to Steelers coach Mike Tomlin as well.

“I think Tomlin wants to just keep the game close, keep the game close and then win it at the end,” Humphrey continued. “Honestly, that strategy works pretty well when they play us. I respect what he does as a coach. His team is … There's a lot of teams out there that you can say, ‘They weren't really tough. They didn't really bring it.' That's one thing that I love about the rivalry – there's not a lot of fair dodging. They're going do what they're going to do. They'll run the ball, take their shots – it's not really going to be a secret, and they feel that they can do that and be successful, and we've got to feel that we can stop it and do the opposite.”

Pittsburgh has won eight of their last nine games against Baltimore. If they extend that streak on Sunday, they'll almost certainly clinch the AFC North title.