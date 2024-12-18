Did you know the Baltimore Ravens are 1-8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers over the last five seasons? Marlon Humphrey knows, and in the lead-up to Week 16, the former Pro Bowl cornerback is making it his mission to bring win number two home to Charm City in time for Christmas.

But how? Sure the Steelers are coming off of a crushing loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15, but they are still the top team in the AFC North for a reason, with their spot in the playoffs a boarderline lock regardless of how the rest of the season shakes out.

Well, in his weekly media session, Humphrey broke down what the Ravens need to do to beat the Steelers on their home turf, namely a desire to avoid self-inflicted wounds against a very good opponent.

“That's probably the biggest surprise of [us losing] eight of the last nine [games against Pittsburgh]. I feel like we've had more success over the past couple years, I would say, like postseason [and] stuff like that. That's actually something I was thinking about earlier. Why is that so? I feel as though it's kind of been more of them having better success. And why does that come?” Humphrey asked reporters.

“I think it's been a little bit of, kind of like you said, a little bit of self-inflicted [wounds]. I think we've sustained drives, and then they kind of die at the end. We've gotten a stop [then] get a flag, gotten a stop [then] get a flag. There's been a lot of different things that just seems like it hasn't [gone] our way. But it's not like ‘Oh, we were just unlucky.' You got to play disciplined football.

“I think [Steelers head coach Mike] Tomlin wants to just keep the game close, keep the game close and then win it at the end, and honestly, that strategy works pretty well when they play us. I respect what he does as a coach. His team is … There's a lot of teams out there that you can say, ‘They weren't really tough. They didn't really bring it.' That's one thing that I love about the rivalry – there's not a lot of fair dodging. They're going do what they're going to do. They'll run the ball, take their shots – it's not really going to be a secret, and they feel that they can do that and be successful, and we've got to feel that we can stop it and do the opposite.”

Can the Ravens play the kind of disciplined football that puts the Steelers away, following in the footsteps of Philadelphia the week before? Only time will tell, but based on Humphrey's comments and the comments of his teammates, it's clear Baltimore is putting extra weight on this game in the pursuit of proving once and for all who is the best team in the AFC North.