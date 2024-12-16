The Pittsburgh Steelers fell back to earth on Sunday, dropping a 27-13 decision to their in-state rival Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. For the Eagles, it was their franchise-best 10th consecutive victory, while the Steelers lost for just the second time in their last nine games.

During the third quarter, a critical mistake cost the Steelers an opportunity at the end zone. Pittsburgh running back Najee Harris fumbled a pitch from quarterback Russell Wilson, which the Eagles promptly recovered and ended the Steeler's scoring threat. It wouldn't be long before the Eagles scored a touchdown of their own, extending the lead.

Afterward, Harris admitted his mistake via Heavy.com. and said it was a case of his taking his eyes off the ball.

“Yeah, I took my eyes off it,” Harris said. “I took my eyes off of it. I was looking at the hole rather than securing the football and fumbled it.”

Meanwhile, Wilson stated that the botched play was the play call they had wanted.

“No, that was the play we had going on,” Wilson said. “It just, unfortunately, didn’t work out.”

The 10-4 Steelers will attempt to rebound when they take on the 9-5 Baltimore Ravens next Saturday in a divisional showdown; the Ravens are only one game behind Pittsburgh in the standings.

The Steelers are still in first place in the AFC North, but they'll want to clean up several areas of their game as they begin preparations to face the Ravens on Saturday.

Wilson threw for a season-low 128 yards, while the absence of George Pickens was clearly felt. Additionally, Steelers star pass rusher T.J. Watt departed with an ankle injury, and his status for Saturday's game isn't known at this point.

Saturday's game against the Ravens will kick off from M&T Bank Stadium at 4:30 PM EST.